LOOK: Just days after Finals, LeBron back in the gym — with his daughter

BACK with family, back in the gym.

Just days after the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the NBA championship, LeBron James is back working out.

Out of the bubble and back home, the Finals MVP did not have any Laker teammate in the gym, but was joined by five-year-old daughter Zhuri in lifting weights.

Finals MVP in the four times he led his teams to NBA championships, James has lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy with three teams.

This victory also enabled the Lakers to tie the Boston Celtics for most NBA titles at 17.

Winner also with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, James is two short of Michael Jordan’s haul with the Bulls.

He could now be looking to match the total, posting a video of him “doing my homework” by watching the Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” after winning with the Lakers.

