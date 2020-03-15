Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LeBron James works out with sons Bronny and Bryce at Lakers facility

    PHOTO: AP

    LEBRON James has spent the first few days of the NBA shutdown with family mostly at home, but basketball simply can’t be taken out of the equation.

    The four-time MVP on Saturday shared a video of him and sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility.

    The NBA along with other top pro leagues have suspended play, as well as college and high school competitions.

    Bronny’s basketball schedule has also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the state championship game of Southern California Sierra Canyon High against the Northern California Open Division titlist being called off.

    PHOTO: AP

