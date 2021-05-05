LeBron James to miss next two games, maybe more, to rest injured ankle

LEBRON James is reportedly sitting out at least two games after missing the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets with a sore right ankle.

The Lakers lost back-to-back in James’ return but ended a three-game slide without the star forward against the Nuggets on Mondat (Tuesday, Manila time).

James is set to miss the game against the LA Clippers on Thursday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, with the next games also doubtful, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After a 20-game absence, James rejoined the Lakers last week. They suffered a home loss to the Sacramento Kings then absorbed another loss in LA to the Toronto Raptors, with James leaving early.

The Lakers are in joint fifth with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference. Phoenix and Utah are tied for the lead, followed by the Clippers and Nuggets.

