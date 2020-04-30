Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 30
    NBA

    LeBron to host virtual graduation ceremony for US high school class of 2020

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

    The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) announced that the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

    “I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that spoke to kids in a different way. These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair,” James said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Graduate Together” was curated by high school students, educators and the American Federation of Teachers. It will feature commencement speeches, performances and more. It will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

    Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
      All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
      The email address you entered is invalid.
      Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again