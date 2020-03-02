Passing of the torch? LeBron James talks to rookie Zion at end of Lakers win

LEBRON James approached New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson and spoke with him briefly on the court at the end of the Lakers' win on Monday.

“It’s just my responsibility. No one told me to do that,” said James, who had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as Los Angeles overcame both Davis’ absence and Williamson’s highest-scoring game to beat the Pelicans, 122-114.

“You see all these guys — these young guys. You know, the league is in a very good place and if I’m able to give my wisdom of the game, pass it down while I’m playing or after I’m playing, I feel like it’s my job because the game has just given me so much since I started playing when I was 8 years old.”

Williamson finished with 35 points, but his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers.

He appreciated LeBron's gesture.

Williamson said James’ decision to approach him “definitely means something because he’s been doing this for 17 years, and his resume speaks for itself.”