LeBron James could skip first month if NBA starts in December, says Danny Green

EXPECT LeBron James to take his sweet time in vacation if his teammate is to be believed.

Danny Green believes the Los Angeles Lakers cornerstone would sit out an entire month if the NBA pushes through with its plan to start the next season on December 22, a little over two months since the finals ended.

Green made the assumption when he spoke in a recent episode of The Ringer NBA Show.

“If we start in December, I think most guys (are like) ‘I’m not going to be there,’” Green said. “To have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see (LeBron) there. I wouldn’t expect him there for the first month of the season.”

The notion is understandable. James is turning 36 on December 30 and entering his 18th season in the league, usually putting most of his focus on the playoffs and always gunning for a championship.

So saving some energy early on in the season to be fully prepared for another deep postseason run is logical for the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

