Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 3
    NBA

    LeBron James blasts reports of possible NBA season cancellation

    by from the web
    A day ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LEBRON James shot down rumors of the potential cancellation of the NBA season owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Twitter on Friday, Manila time to react to reports that team executives and agents are calling on the league to put an end to the rest of the season.

    “That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that,” part of James’ tweet read.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jabari Young of CNBC reported about team executives’ health concerns, saying some “owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season.”

    There were some signs of hope, though, as the NBA plans to reopen some practice facilities soon.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
      All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
      The email address you entered is invalid.
      Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again