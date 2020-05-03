LeBron James blasts reports of possible NBA season cancellation

LEBRON James shot down rumors of the potential cancellation of the NBA season owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Twitter on Friday, Manila time to react to reports that team executives and agents are calling on the league to put an end to the rest of the season.

“That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that,” part of James’ tweet read.

Jabari Young of CNBC reported about team executives’ health concerns, saying some “owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season.”

There were some signs of hope, though, as the NBA plans to reopen some practice facilities soon.

