LeBron James not happy about shortest offseason in NBA history

LEBRON James is not too happy about the NBA’s plan to start before Christmas.

While the players association has approved the proposal to start a 72-game season on December 22, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is complaining about having a short vacation that will only last less than three months after his team’s championship conquest.

James reposted on his Instagram stories on Saturday, Manila time an ESPN infographic that shows the NBA only having 71 days of break – billing it as the shortest offseason among the major American leagues, overtaking the mark by the National Hockey League.

James, turning 36 on December 30 and approaching his 18th season, summed up his emotions with a face palm emoji at the bottom of the post.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the previous shortest NBA offseason lasted 127 days.

Will James show up for Lakers training camp at the start of December?

