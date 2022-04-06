Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Apr 6
    NBA

    LeBron out, Davis questionable as Lakers fight for dear life

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    LeBron James and Anthony Davis
    PHOTO: AP

    PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination.

    James has been ruled out for Tuesday night's (Wednesday, Manila time) game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday.

    AD doubtful

    Another one of the Lakers' stars — forward Anthony Davis — is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot.

    LA has lost six straight games and has a 31-47 record. They're two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from the postseason.

      The Suns have already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record. Phoenix also eliminated the Lakers from last year's playoffs, beating them in six games in the first round.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again