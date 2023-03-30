Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    What LeBron says about Reeves' revenge 'too small' gesture on Pat Bev

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    AUSTIN Reaves had a little fun with former Los Angeles teammate Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' win over the Bulls in Chicago on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    After driving into the lane and making a floater over Beverley with 2:50 remaining, Reaves lowered his right hand to make the dismissive “too small” gesture sometimes used by NBA players to taunt their opponents.

    Beverley did the same thing against James on Sunday.

    “It wasn't something I thought about doing all game,” Reaves said. “But I felt like right time, right situation. Me and Pat (have) a good relationship. I respect him. It's just me competing.”

    LeBron said he appreciated the gesture.

    "AR's always got my back. Always," he said, adding with a smile, "even though he loved Kobe more than me back in the day."

    "I forgive him," LBJ added laughing.

