    NBA

    LeBron hits game-winning free throw as Lakers hold off Rockets

    'Bron to the rescue again
    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Lebron james lakers nba
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Houston Rockets 105-104 on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    It was James’ fifth 30-point game this season and his fourth in his last seven as the Lakers have won five of their last six.

    James seals it from the stripe

    Alperen Sengun's layup tied it with four seconds remaining when the Lakers called timeout. Austin Reaves passed it to James, who was fouled by Tari Eason as he drove inside. James missed the first free throw, but made the second.

    Houston, which did not have a timeout left, got the ball to midcourt, but Dillon Brooks' 3-point attempt was offline. The Rockets dropped their second straight after winning six in a row.

    More milestones for James

    Earlier in the game, James became the fourth player in NBA history with at least 10,500 assists. He also tied Vince Carter for seventh on the 3-pointers list with 2,290, and moved past Clyde Drexler for eighth on the steals list at 2,208.

    Anthony Davis added 27 points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out with 58 seconds remaining. Austin Raves came off the bench and had 17 points.

      Brooks led the Rockets with 24 points, including a season-high six 3-pointers, and Sengun had 23.

      UP NEXT

      Rockets: At Golden State on Monday night.

      Lakers: Host Utah on Tuesday in the In-Season Tournament.

      PHOTO: AP

