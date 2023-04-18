LeBron James has another record in NBA playoffs

LEBRON James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader, has another record.

He's the first player in NBA history to face 23 different franchises in the postseason.

Memphis is the newest entry on that list. That leaves only Cleveland, the Lakers, the Clippers, Minnesota, New Orleans, Sacramento and Utah as the franchises that James hasn't played yet in the playoffs.

His teams have never lost a playoff game to Atlanta, going 12-0. The opponent that he has faced (and defeated) most is Boston, with James' teams going 25-16 in those games.

Only five franchises have a winning record when facing James' teams in the playoffs: Dallas, Orlando and Phoenix are all 4-2, Golden State is 15-7 and San Antonio is 11-5.

PHOTO: AP

INJURIES

Tyler Herro is out for a while. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are hurting.

And road teams are off to a pretty strong start in the NBA playoffs.

Injuries are happening, and in four of the eight opening-round series, home-court advantage already is gone. Miami lost Herro to a broken hand in its Game One win at Milwaukee, a game in which Antetokounmpo left early with a bruised back. And Memphis dropped Game One at home to the Los Angeles Lakers, a bad day that got worse when Morant had to leave early with a hand injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers, playing without the injured Paul George, got a Game One road win as well — going into Phoenix and grabbing the series lead while giving the Suns their first loss in nine games with Kevin Durant in uniform. Another road win came Saturday, when New York went into Cleveland and stole the opener.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Jaren Jackson Jr was named Defensive player of the year.

Other awards to be handed out this week.

Tuesday: The inaugural winner of the new Clutch Player award — Miami's Jimmy Butler, Chicago's DeMar DeRozan or Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox — will be made known.

Wednesday: Coach of the Year — Sacramento's Mike Brown is the big favorite, with Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault and Boston's Joe Mazzulla the other finalists — will be awarded.

Thursday: Sixth Man of the Year will be revealed, with Boston's Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. and New York's Immanuel Quickley the finalists.

NOT MANY RALLIES

Double-digit comebacks weren't exactly a surprise in the regular season. More than 28% of games played in the regular season — 347 out of 1,230, to be exact — saw a team coming from at least 10 points down to win.

That didn't happen on the opening playoff weekend. Sacramento had the big comeback of the eight Game 1s, erasing what was a 10-point deficit against Golden State.

The rest of the double-digit-leaders went on to win. Denver led Minnesota by 32, Boston led Atlanta by 32, Philadelphia led Brooklyn by 25, the Clippers led Phoenix by 16, the Lakers led the Grizzlies by 16, Miami led Milwaukee by 15 and New York's biggest lead in Cleveland was 12.

QUOTABLE

"At this position, humbly speaking, nobody's a better rebounder than me." — Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook, who even on a 3-for-19 shooting night had a huge impact on the win over Phoenix. Westbrook had nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. It was only the 10th time in the last 30 years that someone finished a playoff game with all those numbers.