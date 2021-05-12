Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LeBron James could be back in action against bottom team Rockets — report

    LEBRON James is expected to return to action with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), according to reports.

    Recovering from a sprained right ankle, James was set to miss his fifth straight game as the Lakers took on the New York Knicks in LA on Wednesday. But plans are to field James against the Rockets in the next game, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The Lakers entered Wednesday’s game running seventh in the Western Conference behind the Portland Trail Blazers and just ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

    The Memphis Grizzlies are in ninth followed by the San Antonio Spurs.

