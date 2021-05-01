COLUMN: There is trouble in La-La-Land

CHICAGO -- It was 7:30 pm in Los Angeles when the ball tipped off at Staples Center to mark the final game of a busy Friday night in the association.

But for the defending champion Lakers, it was desperation time.

Without their ring leader, the circus famously known as Showtime looked lost and disheveled, losing much of their sparkle during an arid 20-game stretch in which they dropped 12 of 20, including four of the last five.

Just as things were getting more dire for the purple-and-gold franchise, a bit of good news trickled out of the locker room.

LeBron James, the one-man cavalry, is back in the saddle and ready to reinforce the weary, wounded troops as they hope to gallop into the playoffs with 10 more games remaining in their schedule.

For the first time in what seemed like eternity, some 2,691 fans (14 percent of capacity) were allowed at Staples to welcome back the savior. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, who recently came back from injury was slowly rounding back to form.

The script looked happy, almost fairy-tale like. And the table was set for a glorious celebration.

But reality destined a darker ending.

In his triumphant return from the longest absence in his 18-year career, the King lost to the Sacramento Kings, 110-106.

While confessing that his wind was good and his ankle tight, James assessed his comeback as "a good start."

Not so much for the Lakers, whose record fell to 36-27. Still fifth in the Western Conference but just one game away from falling into the unpredictable waters of the play-in tournament.

Today's debacle proves that getting LeBron back in game shape is just as important as having him in the line-up.

Look, he has done an amazing job slowing the march of time. But at the end of the day, LeBron is a tired 36-year-old warrior with 60,832 regular season and playoffs minutes on his knees.

LEBRON IS NOT PETER PAN. HE IS NOT ETERNALLY BOYISH.

Sure, his production was solid with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but some combination of age and rust tainted his performance as he appeared slow to recover from the extended layoff.

Never a good 3-point shooter, James went 1-of-5 from long distance, including one that could have popped the champagne with 2.7 seconds to go.

He also had five turnovers.

His usually impeccable timing was a tick off and his defense didn't carry the same bite we've grown accustomed to seeing.

And we might not see those again.

"I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career," LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Davis was quick to dismiss the Kings loss and assured Laker nation that "it will be different in the playoffs."

Maybe so. If they get there.

With nine more games to go in the calendar, with games still to be played against teams with winning records --- Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Nuggets, and Knicks -- the Lakers are in real danger of falling off from the Top 6 which means an automatic playoffs berth.

And if Bron isn't fully healthy during the play-in tournament, which is a win or go home format, who's to say they can't be knocked out on one given night?

As my friend told me last night.

There is trouble in La-La-Land.

And I never thought I'd say this, too. But I miss Alex Caruso.

___

