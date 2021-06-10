LeBron switching back to jersey No. 6, but AD keeping 3

LEBRON James is set to wear the No. 6 jersey again, finally doing so after earlier plans to change from No. 23.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is expected to formally make the change after the movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is released on July 16, according to reports.

Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson used to wear the Lakers jersey No. 6.

James wore 23 in high school and with his first NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 6 was James’ jersey number when he was with the Miami Heat before wearing the 23 anew when he rejoined the Cavs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

James in 2019 had offered No. 23 to Anthony Davis, who wore the number with the Kentucky Wildcats and his first NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans, but the change could not be made since the NBA needs to be notified a year ahead.

Still, Davis is sticking with No. 3, according to reports, his jersey number in elementary school.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos