LeBron blames early start to season for injuries: 'Told you so'

IT is no secret that LeBron James wasn't exactly thrilled to start building up for a new NBA season, just weeks after winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, as title-contending teams deal with injuries to key players in the homestretch of the playoffs, the King has some choice words for Adam Silver and the NBA.

Told you so.

The Lakers superstar took to Twitter to hit out at the league's decision to start the season before Christmas, just hours after the Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard is out of Game Five against the Utah Jazz due to a knee injury.

Here's LeBron on Twitter on Thursday:

"They all didn't wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn't just "PART OF THE GAME". It's the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It's insane. If there's one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it's ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."

Hindsight is 20/20, but it's hard to argue, really, with James' claim.

Three of the conference finalists last season lost a key player. The Nuggets lost Jamal Murray, Celtics lost Jaylen Brown, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had James himself out for a long period due to injury.

Now, all the seven remaining teams in the playoff are dealing with at least one injury each. And the Clippers are hardest hit with the latest news on Leonard.

