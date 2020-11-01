Why LaVar Ball doesn't want son LaMelo to play for Lakers

IF he has a say, LaVar Ball doesn’t want another son to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The outspoken NBA stage father wants LaMelo to land in either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft where his son is among the expected top picks.

“I want him in either New York or Detroit,” LaVar said as he appeared as guest in a recent episode of The Pascal Show on Youtube.

After getting his wish for eldest son Lonzo to land with the Lakers, who selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, LaVar wants nothing to do with LA this time as far as LaMelo is concerned.

Lonzo showed glimpses of his potential with the Lakers, but eventually packed his bags, becoming part of the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that landed the Lakers Anthony Davis, who now forms LA’s one-two punch with LeBron James.

“The makeup that they have right now, that’s not good for me. When they finish with the AD and LeBron here and all that. Check this out, already had a son in LA with a raggedy ass coach,” LaVar said, probably referring to former coach Luke Walton.

“So it don’t matter where you go, the key is to have the right coach behind you,” the Ball patriarch added.

The Pistons and Knicks have veteran coaches in Dwane Casey and newly hired Tom Thibodeau, but own just the seventh and eighth overall picks in the upcoming draft, giving them a slim chance to draft LaMelo unless they trade for him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 pick, while the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets round out the Top 3.

