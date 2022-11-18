Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LaMelo Ball to miss game vs Cavs, but X-rays on ankle negative

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — X-rays on LaMelo Ball's left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night's (Saturday, Manila time) game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    LaMelo Ball injury update

    Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second time in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

    Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he stepped on an opposing player's foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.

      Ball had returned to action over the weekend and played three games before rolling it again when he stepped on a fan's foot as he was attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.

      Ball grimaced in pain and immediately limped to the training room and did not return.

