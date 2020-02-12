Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 12
    NBA

    Spurs waste big early lead but play steady down stretch to beat Thunder

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-106, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 foul shots. Aldridge went 7 for 8, and Murray was a perfect 6 for 6.

    Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again