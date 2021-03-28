Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LaMarcus Aldridge joining star-studded Brooklyn Nets

    PHOTO: AP

    ADD LaMarcus Aldridge to the loaded Brooklyn Nets roster.

    After agreeing to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, Aldridge is set to join the star-studded Nets for the remainded of the season, according to reports.

    Aldridge, 35, spent six years with the Spurs, who announced earlier this month they are parting ways with the big man.

    ESPN first reported the move.

    The seven-time All-Star boosts the NEts squad featuring James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which recently also acquired forward Blake Griffin.

    Aldridge was drafted second overall in 2006 by the Chicago Bulls, who sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

