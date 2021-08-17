Lamar Stevens hits go-ahead basket as Cavs edge Suns

LAMAR Stevens made a layup with 24 seconds remaining to put Cleveland ahead for good, beating Phoenix, 88-85, in the NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

That basket broke an 85-all tie, and Ty-Shon Alexander missed a 3-pointer for Phoenix.

Stevens finished with 12 points.

Tre Scott led the Cavaliers with 16 points, and Jaylen Hands and Matt Ryan scored 15 apiece.

Kyle Alexander had 18 points with 14 rebounds for Phoenix. Nine of his rebounds were at the offensive end. The Suns had a 25-12 edge in second-chance points.

