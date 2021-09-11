Marc Gasol traded by Lakers to Grizzlies, expected to be waived

THE Los Angeles Lakers are sending Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies, but the veteran big man is expected be waived.

The 36-year-old Gasol is looking to stay in Spain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are also reportedly trading a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin.

It is the second time the Lakers are sending Gasol to the Grizzlies.

Marc Gasol

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gasol was drafted 48th overall by the Lakers in 2007 and was traded to Memphis for his brother Pau.

The Lakers on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) officially acquired DeAndre Jordan, adding another veteran to the squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The team also recently added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and reacquired Dwight Howard.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.