Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Dec 14
    NBA

    Talen Horton-Tucker takes charge as Lakers overpower Clippers

    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Lakers made it two straight wins in the preseason over cross city rivals Clippers, cruising to a 131-106 victory on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Talen Horton-Tucker had 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, who never trailed.

    Kyle Kuzma added 25 points, while Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers fielded only eight players.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Lou Williams came off the bench to score 12 for the Clippers.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Kawhi Leonard went 4 for 7 and finished with 11 points, while Terance Mann scored 10.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again