Talen Horton-Tucker takes charge as Lakers overpower Clippers

THE Los Angeles Lakers made it two straight wins in the preseason over cross city rivals Clippers, cruising to a 131-106 victory on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
Talen Horton-Tucker had 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, who never trailed.
Kyle Kuzma added 25 points, while Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers fielded only eight players.
Lou Williams came off the bench to score 12 for the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard went 4 for 7 and finished with 11 points, while Terance Mann scored 10.