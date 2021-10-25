Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Melo, AD show way as Lakers hold off Grizzlies for first win of season

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Anthony Davis scores 22 points, pulls down eight rebounds, makes four blocks and issues two assists.
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points, Anthony Davis had 22 points and four blocks, and LeBron James scored 19 as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Ja Morant's 40-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-118, on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) for their first win of the season.

    There was plenty of drama in the final minute as Morant was fouled by Kent Bazemore on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. Morant had a chance to tie the game, but missed the third and final free throw and the Lakers escaped with the win.

    Anthony moved into ninth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 27,423 career points.

    The Lakers snapped a season-opening two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies lost for the first time after consecutive wins to open the season.

    Morant added 10 assists and made a career-best five 3-pointers By halftime, Morant had 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

    Anthony Davis, Carmelo AnthonyAnthony Davis goes 8 for 15, while Carmelo Anthony shoots 10 for 15.

    Memphis: At Portland on Wednesday for the third game of a four-game trip.

    Los Angeles: At San Antonio on Tuesday.

