Lakers set to acquire Markieff Morris and waive injured DeMarcus Cousins, according to reports

THE Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to acquire Markieff Morris to beef up the frontcourt while the injured DeMarcus Cousins is being waived.

Morris and the Detroit Pistons have reached a buyout agreement on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with the Lakers likely the destination for the 30-year-old forward-center after clearing waivers, according to reports.

The Pistons recently dealt Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers and just days ago agreed to a contract buyout with Reggie Jackson.

Morris started 16 of 44 games with the Pistons this season, averaging 11 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are also set to waive DeMarcus Cousins, according to reports.

Cousins tore his left ACL while working out in August. He signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in July.

The Lakers lead the Western Conference with a 41-12 win-loss record, followed by the Denver Nuggets at 38-17 and LA Clippers at 37-18.