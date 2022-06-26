Lakers say Russell Westbrook ‘ready to embrace philosophy of defense first’

TWICE scoring champion Russell Westbrook has agreed to focus on defense if he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

It remains uncertain if the Lakers will have back the 33-year-old Westbrook, who has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers have been criticized for the poor showing despite the loaded squad, going 33-49 and missing the postseason.

Westbrook played together with the Lakers star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis only 21 games — going 11-10.

But team executives believe they can still make it work.

The Lakers went 11-10 in games where Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis played together. PHOTO: AP

“We’ve been honest about how we think he fits with this team and what we expect of him next year if he decides to opt in and be here,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a report on NBA.com.

“He’s ready to embrace the philosophy of defense first as well. He made that clear to (coach) Darvin (Ham) and me if he chooses to come back.”

The decision to exercise contract options need to be finalized on June 29.

Free agency begins on June 30.

