Lakers rise from 17 down to beat Warriors, end Summer League on high note

TREVELIN Queen scored 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors, 84-76, on Tuesday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 34-13 in the fourth quarter.

Justinian Jessup scored 18 points, Kyle Guy had 16 and Moses Moody added 14 for the Warriors. Golden State selected Moody out of Arkansas with the 14th pick in last month's draft.

The Warriors didn't play rookie Jonathan Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Los Angeles rallied to take a 74-72 lead on Vic Law's jumper with 2:31 left. Moody tied the game by dunking with 2:09 remaining, but Law scored to put the Lakers ahead for good with 1:34 left.

Trevelin Queen shows the way for the Lakers

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.