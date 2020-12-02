Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 3
    NBA

    Lakers bring back veteran forward Jared Dudley on one-year deal

    by Associated Press
    10 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jared Dudley Twitter

    EL SEGUNDO, California — The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed veteran Jared Dudley to a one-year contract.

    The NBA champions announced the move Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), giving them 13 players under contract as they head into training camp for the new season.

    The 35-year-old Dudley was a minor bench contributor during the Lakers' championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games and appearing sparingly in the playoffs. He is heading into his 14th NBA season and has played for seven teams.

    Dudley has hit 39.3% of his 3-pointers during his career, and he serves as a key veteran leader in the Lakers' locker room, particularly as a mentor to Kyle Kuzma.

    The Lakers still haven't re-signed Anthony Davis, but the All-Star big man is expected to finalize the length of his new contract with the team this week.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      =

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jared Dudley Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again