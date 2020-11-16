Lakers plan to add Wesley Matthews after Dennis Schroder deal — report

FOLLOWING the agreed Danny Green trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dennis Schroder, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly setting their sights on Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Matthews, expected to decline his player option with Milwaukee, at 34 is over a year older than Green, but is being billed as a solid player to fill the wing position for the champions.

The 6-foot-4 Matthews shot 36.4 from beyond the arc last season for the Bucks, who topped the NBA standings in the regular season before exiting at the semifinal stage of the Eastern Conference.

OKC is set to send Dennis Schröder to the Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday's draft, according to reports.

