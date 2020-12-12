Lakers new guy Montrezl Harrell posts double-double in win over Clippers

MONTREZL Harrell came up with a fine performance for a Los Angeles Lakers squad missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, posting a double-double in an 87-81 victory over the Clippers in a preseason game on Friday at Staples Center (Saturday, Manila time).

Harrell came up with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker had 19 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 18 and Dennis Schroder came up with 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting and had six turnovers.

The Clippers let 18 players play, with only Paul George scoring in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting in 14 minutes of play.

Kawhi Leonard also played 14 minutes, scoring three points on 1 for 3 shooting.

