Lakers new guy Montrezl Harrell posts double-double in win over Clippers

    MONTREZL Harrell came up with a fine performance for a Los Angeles Lakers squad missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, posting a double-double in an 87-81 victory over the Clippers in a preseason game on Friday at Staples Center (Saturday, Manila time).

    Talen Horton-Tucker had 19 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 18 and Dennis Schroder came up with 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting and had six turnovers.

    The Clippers let 18 players play, with only Paul George scoring in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting in 14 minutes of play.

    Kawhi Leonard also played 14 minutes, scoring three points on 1 for 3 shooting.

