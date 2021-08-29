Lakers looking to reacquire Rajon Rondo after clearing waivers

RAJON Rondo is reportedly set to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

A key member of the 2020 Lakers NBA champion squad, Rondo was sent by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade.

Memphis also got Patrick Beverley in that trade, an ended up sending the guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), the Grizzlies waived Rondo.

Rondo will clear waivers on Monday and is expected to sign with the Lakers, according to reports.

Rondo, now 35, could be a valuable acquisition even as the Lakers reloaded its roster with the signing of veterans Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers also reacquired Dwight Howard.

