Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 4
    NBA

    Lakers go 2-0 in California Classic with rout of Warriors

    by from the web
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Scotty Pippen Jr goes 4 for 7 in over 19 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: LA Lakers

    COLE Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr took charge as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 100-77, on Sunday in the California Classic (Monday, Manila time).

    The 23-year-old Swider, on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers, went 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to lead the Lakers to their second win in as many games.

    See Goran Dragic joining Bulls on one-year $2.9 million deal

    The Lakers beat the Heat in the opener.

    Pippen scored 15 on 4 of 7 shooting, while issuing eight assists, for the Lakers.

    Lester Quinones, on a two-way contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors, led Golden State with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

    The Lakers next take on the Kings, while the Warriors face the Heat.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Scotty Pippen Jr goes 4 for 7 in over 19 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: LA Lakers

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again