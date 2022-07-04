COLE Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr took charge as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 100-77, on Sunday in the California Classic (Monday, Manila time).

The 23-year-old Swider, on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers, went 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to lead the Lakers to their second win in as many games.

The Lakers beat the Heat in the opener.

Pippen scored 15 on 4 of 7 shooting, while issuing eight assists, for the Lakers.

Lester Quinones, on a two-way contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors, led Golden State with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

The Lakers next take on the Kings, while the Warriors face the Heat.

