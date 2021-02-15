Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Anthony Davis limps off court with right leg injury early in Lakers-Nuggets game

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    DENVER — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gingerly made his way to the locker room after appearing to re-aggravate a sore right Achilles late in the first half against Denver on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    Davis was fouled by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic as he drove to the basket. Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both shots and then was subbed out with 2:39 remaining. He immediately headed toward the locker room.

    Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. Davis missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

    Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half against Denver.

