Lakers exercise options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel

    by Associated Press
    Stanley Johnson averagied 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    PHOTO: AP

    EL SEGUNDO, California — The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) exercised their team options for next season on Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel.

    Johnson started 27 of his 48 games last season for the Lakers, who signed the Orange County native as a free agent on Christmas Eve. Johnson emerged as a solid rotation defender and capable winger for the disappointing Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

    See Russell Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers

    Johnson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in 2015.

      Gabriel started five of his 19 games with the Lakers after signing as a free agent March 1. He averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

      The Lakers haven't announced their decision on the team option for Austin Reaves, but he is nearly certain to be back after a strong rookie season by the former undrafted free agent.

