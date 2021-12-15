Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 15
    NBA

    THT enters NBA health protocols; Lakers cancel practice

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    EL SEGUNDO, California — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

    The Lakers also canceled practice on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.

    Talen Horton TuckerTalen Horton Tucker could be out several games.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers (15-13), who have won five of seven.

    Los Angeles' up-and-down season has been affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again