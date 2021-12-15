THT enters NBA health protocols; Lakers cancel practice

EL SEGUNDO, California — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.
The Lakers also canceled practice on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.
Talen Horton Tucker could be out several games.
The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers (15-13), who have won five of seven.
Los Angeles' up-and-down season has been affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.
