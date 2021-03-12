Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 12
    NBA

    No. 6 Lakeland Magic rip Delaware Blue Coats to win NBA G League title

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Devin Cannady celebrates after leading the Magic to the top.
    PHOTO: Screenshot from NBA G League video on Facebook

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday (Friday, Manila time), beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.

    Cannady, a point guard from Princeton, was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

    Former Michigan center Jon Teske had 12 points for Lakeland. Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points, and former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 15.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6. The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks and beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

      Delaware was the No. 4 seed at 10-5.
      ___

      For more NBA updates, click here.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Devin Cannady celebrates after leading the Magic to the top.
      PHOTO: Screenshot from NBA G League video on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again