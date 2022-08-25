LA Lakers acquiring Pat Beverley in trade with Utah Jazz: report

THE Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Pat Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz to shore up their backcourt under coach Darvin Ham, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The deal, set to be completed by Friday, will send forward Stanley Johnson and guard Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz for Beverley, who Utah acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.

No draft picks are involved in the deal, the reports bared.

Beverley, 34, should bolster a Lakers defense that Ham is striving to improve after the team ranked 21st in the league in terms of points allowed last season.

However, his arrival raised concern over his ability to get along with holdover Russell Westbrook, who had infamously jawed in the past with the scrappy defender.

