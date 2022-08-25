Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 25
    NBA

    LA Lakers acquiring Pat Beverley in trade with Utah Jazz: report

    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    Patrick Beverley Timberwolves vs Clippers play-in
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Pat Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz to shore up their backcourt under coach Darvin Ham, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

    The deal, set to be completed by Friday, will send forward Stanley Johnson and guard Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz for Beverley, who Utah acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      No draft picks are involved in the deal, the reports bared.

      Beverley, 34, should bolster a Lakers defense that Ham is striving to improve after the team ranked 21st in the league in terms of points allowed last season.

      Russell Westbrook

      Continue reading below ↓
      Watch Now

      However, his arrival raised concern over his ability to get along with holdover Russell Westbrook, who had infamously jawed in the past with the scrappy defender.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again