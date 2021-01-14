LA Lakers remain kings of the road as LeBron preside over romp at OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — LeBron James scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-99 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory to start the season.

“We just have a bunker mentality on the road — just us,” James said. “But obviously, it’s even more just us because of the restrictions, COVID, everything that’s going on. So we’ve come together even closer.”

Montrezl Harrell added 21 points, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds. The defending champion Lakers have won four straight to improve to an NBA-best 10-3. They surpassed the 1985-86 squad with the 7-0 road start.

But the road is different this season with mostly empty arenas.

“It’s all about execution and your level of focus,” James said. “You’ve got to be able to at times build up your own energy. Like tonight, we come off a back-to-back, three in four nights. For us to come off a back-to-back -- in Houston last night, getting in late to OKC and coming out to an arena with no fans — you’ve got to prosper your own energy from your group, yourself.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma City.

The Lakers led by 24 in the second quarter before the Thunder cut it to 58-46 at halftime. James scored 15 points in the half.