Column: Lakers are running LeBron and AD to the ground

CHICAGO - What were LeBron James and Anthony Davis doing late in the fourth quarter of their 25-point victory against the lowly Phoenix Suns two days ago at Staples Center?

It clearly wasn't load management.

It definitely was overloading.

And this is why the L.A. Clippers will beat the Lakers in their looming playoffs battle sometime in April or May, depending on their respective seeding.

Head coach Frank Vogel has done a remarkable job steering the Lakers to a Western Conference best 40-12 record but he is wearing down his two stars, exposing both to fatigue and injury with still 30 games left in the schedule.

PHOTO: AP

LeBron has played in all but two games this season, racking up 1,737 minutes or 34.7 per. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, has 45 games under his belt while clocking in an equally-high 34.5 minutes an outing.

The Clippers are a mere fourth place in the West with a 37-17 record. But their two main stars' usage has been sagely managed in a way that positions them to be fresh and healthy when the postseason arrives.

Kawhi Leonard has missed or "rested" in 14 of the Clippers' 54 games. He has accumulated only 1,272 minutes at 27.1 a contest. That's not exactly heavy lifting, it's more like the workload of a drowsy city hall employee.

PHOTO: AP

Paul George, on the other, has missed 22 games so far. His combined playing minutes are a scant 951 or 29.7 per. But even with PG and Kawhi skipping a combined 36 games, the Clippers are a just four games behind those panting Lakers.

Load management doesn't have to be as drastic as completely sitting out a "sore" player. It can be achieved by carefully allocating a player's minutes within the game and knowing when to take the squeaky sneakers off the pedal.

As the Lakers lead over the Suns became full-blown like the corona virus on Monday, Vogel could have pulled LeBron out sooner than the 7:35 mark of the fourth quarter and he certainly didn't need Davis in there when his team was up, 117-93, with 4:48 to go.

Against a 21-33 Phoenix squad that didn't even suit up DeAndre Ayton, you'd think Kyle Kuzma and the other guys are good enough to protect a huge cushion late at home.

PHOTO: AP

If Vogel cannot trust his reserves to close out the show on a lazy night in February, then how can he rely on them in the crucible of the playoffs in May or June?

LeBron and AD are a combined 61 years old but they're playing heavier minutes than Kawhi and PG who have only 57 years between them.

While Vogel and his purple-and-gold chargers are tugging hard for the best record and homecourt advantage, Rivers and his rough riders are wisely pulling on the rope of rest and readiness.

You already know my pick on this one.

What's yours?

ALL-STAR. I've lost count on the number of All-Star Weekends I've attended but I'll probably cherish this year's event the most because it's here in my backyard.

Which means I don't have to endure the inconvenience of flying, having strangers Uber me around, and laying my skull on a stiff, unfamiliar pillow.

I collected my credentials early today at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Chicago, giving me entry to all events during the coming days.

But what about those who are not media members?

Well, it will cost them a fortune. Here's a sampling.

The cheapest seats at the All-Star Game on Sunday at the United Center is $867 on the level 309 rafters, per Vivid Seats. A better spot can be procured at Section 101 but it will suck $13,072 out of your bank account.

If you have serious cash to spare and want to treat 20 or so of your friends and relatives, you can revel with them at a suite at level 318. But the price tag might be a problem - $46,272.

As for me, well, not only do I get in free, I get to roam freely on the court level as well as the inner bowels of both the United Center and Wintrust Arena. I also got a food voucher for $80 which I can use t any of the arenas' concession stands.

Life, after all, isn't so unfair.