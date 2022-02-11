COLUMN: Lake Show a pathetic no-show on NBA trade deadline

CHICAGO - In the frenzy of the NBA's trade deadline that swiftly came and went this morning, the Lake Show was a no-show.

The star-studded Lakers from La-La land, who arguably needed the most help and re-tooling to save a rotten season, stood still and negotiated zero transactions.

Call it a flop, minus LeBron in it.

After all the ire directed at him, with angry fans even volunteering to pack his things up so he can leave tinseltown, Russell Westbrook remained a Laker today.

Sadly, that means the purple-and-gold will see more of his poor shooting (43 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3) and errant play (4.1 turnovers per) this season.

I couldn't imagine a scenario where the Lakers didn't try to press the eject button on this Westbrook experiment. I guess there were no takers on his crazy rich contract that pays $44.2 million this season and $47 million in 2023 when he turns 35 years old.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Looking for other pieces to trade away didn't look promising, either.

The Lakers have old-timers such as Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan whose combined age is 142.

Anyone interested?

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka must have heard cricket sounds all day if he even attempted to pitch those faded names.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

At a steep $163.8 million, the Lakers have the fourth highest payroll in the NBA. And with only 26 wins to show for in 56 games, I surmise management didn't have the appetite to make any moves that could potentially cost more money.

So yeah, good luck LeBron James.

Have fun with Russ and the mismatched parts that currently plague your title quest, assuming there still is one.

EASY SELL FOR HARDEN. Call it a rite of winter.

James Harden is on the move again, this time ditching a team he swore just a season ago that he was committed to win a title with.

Continue reading below ↓

Apparently, promises, like athletic records, are meant to be broken.

But I don't blame Harden for wanting out of Brooklyn.

Nets star Kevin Durant is dealing with an MCL sprain while the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is a part-time player who suits up only for road games.

Harden, sensing the window of his championship chase closing, must have felt that Philly with Joel Embiid gives him a better chance of owning a chip.

In losing Harden, the Nets received a package of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and future picks.

So who won the swap?

I think both teams did.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Nets and Sixers got rid of unhappy star employees that will only provide toxicity in the team mix. Can't have that in any team. Ever.

The Bucks, meanwhile, quietly got Serge Ibaka and Marvin Bagley Jr.

With the Nets and Sixers dealing with personnel issues, It's now clear that the road to the 2022 NBA Finals goes through Milwaukee.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.