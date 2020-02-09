Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    LA Clippers waive Isaiah Thomas two days after acquiring him in trade

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers waived guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday, two days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade.

    The move had been expected since Thursday’s (Friday, Manila time) deal with the Wizards and Knicks.

    Thomas has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists during his career with seven NBA teams. The 31-year-old guard was drafted by Sacramento out of the University of Washington in 2011.

    He arrived in LA in the deal that brought Marcus Morris to the Clippers. The Knicks got Moe Harkless, a first-round pick this year, a second-round pick next year and a first-round pick swap option in 2021 as well from the Clippers.

    The Clippers also sent Jerome Robinson to Washington for Isaiah Thomas — who is not staying with Los Angeles and will become a free agent option for teams shortly, the latest twist in a career that saw him as an All-Star averaging 29 points just three years ago but was derailed by injury and a long recovery.

