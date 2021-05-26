COLUMN: Clippers, at least, do not need an epic collapse to lose this one

CHICAGO - While continuing to broker a peace treaty between Israel and Palestine, the United Nations security council might want to table another important matter in the agenda.

Help the L.A. Clippers draft the articles of surrender.

I know, the fat lady hasn't sung yet and it ain't over at 2-0 because the race only ends at four wins.

But these are the Clippers, remember?

The same team that infamously collapsed to Denver in the bubble, relinquished a commanding 3-1 series advantage and did so pathetically by repeatedly coughing up huge leads in games.

Sorry, until otherwise proven, I only view the Clippers as capable of a choke job. I don't believe that prying victory from the jaws of imminent defeat is in their DNA.

Maybe I'm wrong, but so did 17 of the 18 ESPN NBA analysts/reporters who picked the Clippers to dispatch the Mavericks in this first-round match-up.

"I'm not concerned," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after Dallas, who stole Game 1 on Sunday, also skated away with Game 2 - 127-121 - before a stunned crowd of 6,885 inside Staples Center.

Providing a facade of mental strength and the physical toughness to roll with the punches is necessary to rally the troops and prevent panic from polluting the locker room.

If I were Lue, however, I would press all the alarms, cry for help, and maybe even shed a tear or two. The truth can also be liberating.

The Mavericks are a problem and an 0-2 deficit is problematic when the next two games will be at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas where thousands of screaming fans will be allowed to witness the bloodletting.

HERE'S WHY THE CLIPPERS ARE DESTINED TO BE ELIMINATED.

Let's start with this one guy. His name is Luka Doncic.

While leading his team's charge, the 6-foot-7 point guard followed his Game 1 triple double with a Game 2 gem of 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He is shooting 50.9 percent (27-of-53) from the field and 41.6 beyond the arc (10-of-24).

Doncic, already a two-time All-Star at age 22, is a killer.

How is this not concerning?

With a starting lineup that includes three of the best defenders in the league - Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley, the Clippers were assembled and sold as a group that could thwart any offense.

That, apparently, was false advertising.

The Mavericks have lit them up for 240 points in two games while pelting them with 35 made 3s.

Again, how is this not concerning?

Kawhi and PG are the only ones who dressed for the series for the Clips, combining for 129 points, 34 rebounds and 20 assists. Their support cast might as well have just stayed home.

And Beverley, who is known for his foul, thrash-talking mouth, has been nothing but an empty threat, leaking only with 13 token points while committing more fouls and turnovers (7) than assists 3).

The Clippers are like a loose tooth ready to be yanked and Dallas should start game-planning for the second round against either the Nuggets or the Blazers.

The mentality was, Doncic told reporters, "to go out there, play aggressive, have fun."

Yes, indeed.

Uproarious, belly-aching fun and laughter at the expense of the Clippers, who are once again the butt of NBA jokes.