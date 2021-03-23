Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 23
    NBA

    Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next three games to tend to family matter

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets' three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.

    The Nets said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.

    Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games.

    Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He didn't specify the reason for that absence, though he did say there was "family and personal stuff" going on.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again