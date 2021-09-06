Kyle Lowry on joining Heat: ‘It's only championships or bust’

DESPITE the chance to go for the big money at another club, Kyle Lowry said inking a deal with the Miami Heat was about bidding for an NBA title.

That aside from being able to vie for another championship, with friend Jimmy Butler.

Lowry is joining the Heat on a three-year contract.

NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, Lowry says he feels the Heat have what it takes to rise to the top spot.

The Raptors are retooling, and Lowry felt joining the Heat was the best move for him.

"This summer, I knew the direction that Toronto was heading in and what they were going to do," Lowry said on the “Pull Up Podcast” with CJ McCollum.

"They're just going into a situation where those guys are younger and they're gonna let them take the reins, you know?"

Lowry says “it's only championships or bust” as he teams up with Butler and the Heat.

"If you aren't playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that's the only thought process that went into my free agency, is where do I go to become a champion?"

“I feel like this is what they want to do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that's what they want to do."

