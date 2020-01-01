TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 and the Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-97, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with Toronto as the Raptors recorded their fifth straight home win over the Cavaliers.

OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12 points in the Raptors' second 20-point win over Cleveland this season. The Cavaliers lost 133-113 at Toronto on Dec. 16.

Toronto had lost three of four, but won for the 14th time in 19 home games. The Raptors went 9-7 in December, their busiest month of the season.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four of five.