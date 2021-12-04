Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kyle Lowry nails six of Heat’s 16 triples in win over Pacers

    Kyle Lowry shoots 9 for 18, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc.
    By Phillip B. Wilson

    INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six 3-pointers and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers, 113-104, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

    The Heat were missing four regulars, including leading scorer Jimmy Butler, but compensated with 16-of-34 shooting from 3-point range, compared to the Pacers' 9 of 36.

    Lowry was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, 9 of 16 overall. The six-time All-Star point guard also had nine assists.

    Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 24 points and made four 3s. Tyler Herro had 18 points with three 3-pointers.

    Miami was ahead by seven at halftime and gradually added to an 11-point margin entering the fourth as the lead reached 20 points.

    Caris LeVert scored a season-high 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost four in a row. Myles Turner had 20 and Chris Duarte 15. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

    The Heat came out firing from long range, making 7 of 10 3-pointers, with Robinson hitting the seventh and adding a free throw for a four-point play and a 30-17 lead with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter. The Pacers trimmed the deficit to 32-25 entering the second.

    Gabe Vincent's 3-pointer from well beyond the arc put the Heat ahead 62-55 at halftime. The Heat had a 15-point advantage on 3s, hitting 9 of 20 while the Pacers made 4 of 12.

    Erik SpoelstraErik Spoelstra’s Heat are 8-6 on the road.

      TIP-INS

      Heat: Robinson has scored at least 14 points in four consecutive visits to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ... Butler (tail bone), C/F Bam Adebayo (thumb), F Markieff Morris (neck) and G Victor Oladipo (knee) did not make the trip. Butler, who averages a team-high 23.6 points, has been scratched in back-to-back games.

      Pacers: Sabonis leads the league with 18 double-doubles. ... G Justin Holiday tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. The 15-game starter, averaging 9.9 points, had the NBA's longest active streak of consecutive games at 250. ... G T.J. McConnell (wrist) was also inactive.

      UP NEXT

      Heat: At Milwaukee on Saturday.

      Pacers: Host Washington on Monday.

