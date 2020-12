KYLE Guy scored 20 off the bench, including the game-winning triple at the buzzer, as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors, 114-113, in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Budy Hield had 18 points and DeAaron Fox added 17 for the Kings, who have won two of three exhibition games.

Steph Curry scored 29 points, while Marquese Chriss added 17 for the Warriors, 1-1 in the preseason.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN