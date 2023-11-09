Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kuzma, Gallinari combine for eight of Wizards’ 18 triples in win over Hornets

    Kyle Kuzma, strong bench play help Wizards snap 4-game losing streak
    by steve reed, ap
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards made 18 3-pointers to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 132-116, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) and snap a four-game losing streak.

    Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright each added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 as Washington's reserves outscored Charlotte's 72-23.

    See Scratch it from the resumé: NBA takes a rebound away from Adebayo stat line

    LaMelo Ball, coming off a 30-point triple-double in a loss to Dallas, had a season-high 34 points for the Hornets. Gordon Hayward added 18 points for Charlotte. Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick this year, had 13 points in his first home start.

    Both teams are 2-5.

    The Hornets led 29-24 after the first quarter, but things quickly fell apart. The Wizards opened the second quarter with a decisive 34-9 run and took a 65-46 lead at halftime behind 20 points from Kuzma.

    Danilo Gallinari

    The Hornets would rally to cut the lead to eight in the third quarter behind Hayward, who took over with aggressive drives and jumpers. But the Wizards would quickly push the lead back to 22 behind 3s from Gallinari and Corey Kispert and a driving two-handed dunk by Shamet over Ball.

    The Hornets remain short-handed with Terry Rozier and Cody Martin out with injuries and Miles Bridges still serving a 10-game suspension.

    UP NEXT

    The teams will meet again Friday night in Washington in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

    PHOTO: AP

