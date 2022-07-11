Kuminga stars as Warriors bounce back with win over Spurs

JONATHAN Kuminga scored 28 points as the Golden State Warriors nipped the San Antonio Spurs, 86-85, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

The 19-year-old Kuminga, seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, also had seven rebounds and four assists as the Warriors got back on track after a loss to the New York Knicks.

Mac McClung added 22 points, while James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon had 11 poitns each for Golden State.

The Spurs got 22 points from Blake Wesley and 17 markers from Darius Days.

San Antonio, winless in two games, face the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The Warriors take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

