Many-time Manila visitor Kobe Bryant left Pinoy fans with lasting memories

THE bond between Kobe Bryant and Pinoy fans is quite strong, which is no surprise, really.

The NBA superstar, after all, has been to the Philippines many more times than most tourists from North America.

Whatever the reason was, the Philippines became a favorite destination for the Los Angeles Lakers great from the time he first set foot in the country in 1998 when the then teenager wore a barong tagalog and danced the tinikling.

Bryant was in the country no less than seven times, each visit more special than the last one, as he endeared himself to his Filipino fans and gave them memories to last a lifetime.

Here are some of the highlights from Kobe's visits:

